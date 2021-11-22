Airtel users costly now 25% increase in tariff for these packs

The fall in ARPU remains a headache for Airtel. Due to which the company has decided to increase the price of all its prepaid plans. In the last one year, the company’s ARPU has come down from Rs 166 to Rs 145.

The country’s leading telecommunication company Bharti Airtel has given a big blow to its prepaid users. The company has increased the prices of tariff voice plans, unlimited voice bundles and data top up. Which will be implemented from 26 November. In such a situation, the initial prepaid plans of Bharti Airtel will become expensive by 25 percent. Which simply means, users who used to earlier use the plan of 79 for 28 days. Now users will have to pay Rs 99 for that. This includes benefits like 50 percent more talk time (Rs 99), 200 MB data and one paisa per second voice tariff.

While the company has argued on this hike, we have ensured that the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of Mobiles should be Rs 200 and finally Rs 300, to get a fair return on capital. “We also believe that this level of ARPU will enable substantial investments in network and spectrum as required,” Airtel said in a statement. More importantly, it will help Airtel to roll out 5G in India.

Headache due to fall in ARPU The fall in ARPU remains a headache for Airtel. Due to which the company has decided to increase the price of all its prepaid plans. Let us tell you that only a few days ago, the owner of the company Sunil Bharti Mittal had indicated to increase the price of prepaid tariff. For which he had said that the time has come to increase the tariff. Actually, Airtel has to take the user on ARPU-average revenue to Rs 200 by the end of the current financial year. Airtel’s ARPU had fallen in the last quarter, in view of which the decision was taken to increase the tariff.

Airtel’s ARPU decreased In the last one year, the company’s ARPU had come down from Rs 166 to Rs 145. Due to which the company was also incurring loss in revenue. Airtel is trying to increase this. Let us tell you that in October-December last year, the ARPU of Airtel was Rs 166.

Which reached Rs 145 in the March quarter this year. The decline was seen because the operators did away with the Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC). According to one figure, the contribution of IUC in the telecom industry was 7-8 percent, which has ended. Due to its end, there has been a big drop in users on the average revenue of mobile companies.