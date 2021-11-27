Airtel withdraws additional data benefit coupons on certain packs to avoid confusion back to

Bharti Airtel has withdrawn the data benefit coupons offered through the app on certain prepaid plans. The company said that this move will help in avoiding any confusion among the consumers regarding the various plans offered.

The telecom company had announced a 20-25 per cent hike in rates for various prepaid plans including voice plans, unlimited voice plans and data top-up and the new rates came into effect from Friday.

An Airtel spokesperson said, “It is the industry practice to provide cashback or additional data in the form of coupons only through the app. We have withdrawn the coupon offers provided in the app to avoid confusion to our customers due to any wrong comparison. Airtel, however, continues to offer additional data benefits of 500MB on select packs.

In fact, Airtel on Friday started offering 500MB additional data per day free of cost with its four prepaid recharge plans to mitigate the impact of its latest revision. The four plans that offer additional data benefits are Rs 265, Rs 299, Rs 719 and Rs 839.

At the same time, Airtel prepaid recharge plans of Rs 265 will generally get 1 GB daily data, while the Rs 299 and Rs 719 plans will get 1.5 GB daily data and the 839 plan will get 2 GB daily data.

After the update, Airtel prepaid plan of Rs 265 is available with 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. The Rs 299 and 719 plans will get 2GB daily data for 28 and 84 days respectively. At the same time, in the prepaid plan of Rs 839, a total of 2.5GB data will be available per day for 84 days.

To avail the additional data benefit, the user has to use the Airtel Thanks app as per the details available on the Airtel site. It is also important to note that the additional data allocation will be available only during the validity period of the existing plan. You must use the data during the current validity period or else it will expire.