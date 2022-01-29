‘AirVaidya’ Dhoop ‘AirVaidya’ Dhoopa fumes can be effective in preventing Air-Borne Infections say Researchers amid Coronavirus Crisis – BHU Researchers amid COVID crisis Claim: ‘AirVaidya’ incense can be helpful in preventing air-borne infections

Researchers from BHU say that ‘AirVaidya’ herbal incense can now be used in homes and offices.

A herbal incense smoke may prove to be helpful in preventing airborne infections. Researchers of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have found this. According to him, this herbal incense is AirVaidya. The anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of this incense smoke can be effective in preventing airborne infections.

Rasa Shastra (Ayurveda) of the Institute of Medical Sciences, who leads the research team in the university [Department of Rasa Shastra (Ayurveda)] Professor Dr. KRC Reddy told news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) in this regard, “However, Dhoopan has been mentioned in Ayurveda for centuries for its anti-microbial, anti-fungal, anti-viral action. But this is the first scientific study in the background of increasing cases of Kovid-19 (Coronavirus).

According to Dr. Reddy, “The people involved in this study were divided into two groups. First- Intervention Group of 150 people and second- Controlled Group of 100 people. Since, the corona epidemic takes entry in humans through the nose and mouth. In such a situation, this smoke was inhaled to the people of the first group. They were asked to inhale this herbal smoke twice a day for 10 minutes, while the other group was told nothing of the sort. Nor were they carried around the smoke.

Dr. Reddy said- the results were encouraging. In the first group, only four per cent of those who had this “treatment” had symptoms of Kovid such as fever, cough, cold or loss of taste or smell, compared to a minimum of 37 per cent of those who did not receive such treatment. Got symptoms like covid. This smoke has also been found to be chemically (chemically) safe in the first phase clinical test on insects.

BHU researchers also completed the clinical test of the second phase of this sunshine. He said that this incense can be used in homes and offices. Let us tell you that this study was done with the help of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals, which has made this incense. It was told that ‘Phytochemicals’ from 19 plants (medicinal) have been included in Air Vaidya. They are known for their potential effects in combating corona.

Resin, neem leaves, vaas, carom seeds, turmeric, lemongrass, watch, basil, yellow mustard, white sandalwood, usheer, guggal, nagarmoth, mehndi, tagar, frankincense, camphor, jigat and cardamom powder have been mixed in this air medicinal incense. . According to the company’s executive director Dr Sanchit Sharma, there are such things in herbal incense, which strengthen the immune system and prevent corona from entering the body.