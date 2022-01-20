Aisha Tyler Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What’s Aisha Tyler’s internet price?

Aisha Tyler is an American stand-up comedian, writer and actress who has a internet price of $4 million {dollars}. She gained widespread recognition because the host of the reveals, “Speak Soup” and “The Fifth Wheel”. Because the early 2000s, she has gone forwards and backwards between movie and tv work, showing in such initiatives as “Buddies”, “CSI: Miami”, “Nip/Tuck”, “24”, “Boston Authorized”, and “XIII: The Collection”.

Early Life

Aisha Taylor was born on September 18, 1970 in San Francisco, California. Her mother and father are James Tyler, a photographer, and Robin Gregory, a instructor. She spent a 12 months residing in Ethiopia earlier than returning to the San Francisco space. She was raised by her father after her mother and father separated when she was ten years previous.

Taylor attended an arts magnet college in San Francisco, the place she was classmates with Sam Rockwell (on whom she had a crush) and Margaret Cho. She adopted Rockwell to appearing class sooner or later which intrigued her and obtained her inquisitive about improv and sketch comedy. Aisha graduated from Dartmouth School with a level in Environmental Coverage in 1992. After faculty, she started working in an promoting agency, after which left the company world to deal with a stand-up profession, touring the comedy circuit for a 12 months, earlier than settling in Los Angeles within the mid nineties.

Profession

Tyler started her skilled on-digicam profession with a small function on “Nash Bridges” within the late 90s. This led to work on such reveals as “The Pretender” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm”. Her profession in TV, nevertheless, actually took off in 2001 when she grew to become one of many hosts of E!’s “Speak Soup,” in addition to the fact TV relationship present “The Fifth Wheel.” Nonetheless, “Speak Soup” was canceled after only a 12 months of her internet hosting, and he or she left “The Fifth Wheel” across the identical time. She acquired an NAACP Picture Award for her function within the indie movie “Moose Mating,” and he or she starred, directed, and wrote “The Whipper” shortly thereafter.

Tyler grew to become a family title when she joined the solid of “Buddies” in seasons 9 and ten as Dr. Charlie Wheeler, who was Joey and Ross’s girlfriend. After her stint on “Buddies,” she had visitor spots on “Nip/Tuck” and “CSI: Miami.”

She took season-lengthy recurring roles on each “CSI” and “24” in 2004 by way of 2005. She filmed her personal discuss present pilot for ABC, in addition to a pilot for a CBS sitcom, however sadly neither have been picked up. She had a daily function on CBS’s “Ghost Whisperer” after which appeared in a number of movies corresponding to “The Santa Claus” 2 and three, “.45,” “Balls of Fury,” “Dying Sentence,” and “Black Water Transit.” Tyler continued to make a number of appearances round this time on TV reveals like “Boston Authorized” and “Reno 911!”. She wrote her first e-book in 2004, “Swerve: A Information to the Candy Life for Postmodern Women.”

In early Could 2009, ABC gave Tyler her personal discuss present pilot referred to as “The Aisha Tyler Present,” nevertheless, the present didn’t get picked up. She voiced Lana Kane within the FX sequence “Archer” in 2010, which continued to run till 2021. It ran for a complete of 12 seasons and he or she was featured in most episodes. In 2011, Tyler began a weekly podcast referred to as “Lady on Man.” It was introduced in 2011 that Tyler would substitute Holly Robinson Peete as a everlasting co-host of “The Speak.” She stayed at “The Speak” for six years and left the present on the finish of the seventh season because of a busy schedule of directing movies and starring on TV reveals.

Tyler launched her second e-book in July 2013, “Self Inflicted Wounds: Heartwarming Tales of Epic Humiliation.” It grew to become a New York Occasions bestseller. In 2015, Tyler took a recurring function on season 11 of “Felony Minds,” portraying Dr. Tara Lewis. She was meant to function a brief substitute for Jennifer Love Hewitt, who was on the time taking maternity go away, nevertheless, Tyler grew to become a foremost solid member in season 12. She appeared on the present for 5 years, concluding her run in 2020 after showing in 87 episodes of the present. In 2017, Tyler made her directorial debut along with her first function movie “Axis.” The movie was shot in simply seven days in Los Angeles, on a crowdfunding funds. It took the Excellent Achievement in Characteristic Filmmaking award on the Newport Seaside Fim Competition and was named “Better of the Fest” on the Sarasota Movie Fest in 2017. Since 2021, Tyler has appeared as Mickey on “Concern the Strolling Lifeless.”

Private Life

Tyler was married to legal professional Jeff Tietjens from 1992 till their divorce was finalized in Could 2017. She has been in a relationship with actress Emily Bett Rickards since 2018.

Tyler could be very lively in charity work and he or she volunteers for Deliberate Parenthood, the American Crimson Cross, The Belief for Public Land, and the Worldwide Rescue Committee. She performs on the World Poker Tour for the charity Futures With out Violence. She is an lively and vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights.