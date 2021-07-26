Aishwarya Bachchan Gave Bold Scenes Sanjay Dutt To Ranbir Kapoor

New Delhi. Not only Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of the century, many members of his family work in the film industry. From Big B to her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, she has done many bold scenes in films. It is said that once Aishwarya Rai shot an intimate scene for the film. Seeing him, his mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan became very angry. Aishwarya Rai has romanced many actors in her film career. In which some actors were 14 years older than him and some were 9 years younger than him. Let us tell you with which stars Aishwarya Rai has given intimate scenes.

Mohan Lal

In the film ‘Iruvar’, Aishwarya Rai gave intimate scenes with actor Mohanlal. At that time Aishwarya was 24 years old and Mohanlal was 37 years old. This film was released in 1997.

Also read- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is going to become a mother for the second time! Users said- ‘Amitabh Bachchan will become Dadu again’

Sanjay Dutt

Aishwarya Rai also gave bold scenes with actor Sanjay Dutt. In the film ‘Shabd’, both of them gave a lot of intimate scenes. Sanjay Dutt was 14 years older than Aishwarya Rai at that time.

Also read- Sanjay Dutt had also become crazy after seeing the beauty of Aishwarya, warned to distance himself from the actress

Ranbir Kapoor

In the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Aishwarya Rai gave a lot of bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor, who was 9 years younger than herself. Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai’s intimate scenes were also discussed a lot. According to the news, her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan became very angry after seeing Aishwarya’s intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in the film. The screening of the film was held at her house itself, but Jaya Bachchan did not attend the screening.

Hrithik Roshan

In the year 2006, Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan’s film ‘Dhoom 2’ was released. In this film, Aishwarya Rai gave Hrithik Roshan her first onscreen kissing scene. Because of which Aishwarya Rai had to face criticism.