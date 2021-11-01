Aishwarya Birthday Special: Aishwarya Rai met Bhansali for the first time at the screening of ‘Raja Hindustani’, took the decision to make a heroine on sight

Aishwarya Rai has become ‘Aishwarya Raj Bachchan’ today. From becoming Miss World to becoming Lady Superstar and then ‘Mrs Bachchan’, her journey has been very beautiful. Producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been instrumental in making Aishwarya Rai’s career successful. After becoming Miss World, Aishwarya also worked in some films. But Ash did not become very popular with those films. But when the audience saw Aishwarya in Sanjay’s film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, it just kept watching.

From Aishwarya’s look to her dialogues in this film, she was well-liked. In the film, ‘Nandini’, who dances with laughter and heartily dances, is still engraved in their hearts by the audience. After all, how did Sanjay Leela Bhansali feel that Aishwarya could be his ‘Nandini’? Film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself had told about this.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself had mentioned his first meeting with Aishwarya Rai. He had told how and where his first meeting with Aishwarya Rai took place. Sanjay Leela Bhansali had told that he saw Aishwarya for the first time at the screening of the film ‘Raja Hindustani’.

Sanjay had told- ‘I met Aishwarya for the first time during the screening of Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s film ‘Raja Hindustani’. He had said- ‘I remember, we went to the screening of Raja Hindustani. She came to me after the film was over, I was standing in the lobby. Aishwarya shook my hand and said “Hi! I am Aishwarya Rai. I really enjoyed your work in ‘Khamoshi'”.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali said- ‘Our hands meet, our eyes meet. I saw that fire in his eyes. At that time I was also looking for a new face, who could play Nandini. Then I said – this is my Nandini. People had doubts about my decision then. Everyone’s question was whether Ash would be able to do that work? Because that Miss World image of Aishwarya was intact. So I thought by tying Aishwarya’s hair and giving her a traditional look, then the matter will be made.