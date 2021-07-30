Aishwarya call brother to sonu sood after jodha akbar movie

We are talking about Sonu Sood who is celebrating his 48th birthday today i.e. on 30th July. On this special occasion of Sonu, an old interview of his is going viral on social media. In this 2013 interview, he has shared his experience with the Bachchan family. Please tell that he played the role of Aishwarya Rai’s brother in the film ‘Jodha Akbar’. She has also worked with Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Buddha Hoga Tera Baap’ and Abhishek Bachchan in ‘Yuva’. Along with this, he also told who is his favorite co-star among those three.

Also read:- Ajay is fond of cars and Vidya is fond of sarees

Sonu Sood had told in that interview that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan calls him Bhai Saheb. Sonu told that ‘Initially she was very quiet. But during the shooting of a scene in the film ‘Jodha Akbar’, she was very open to me. He told me that you remind me of my pa. In this film, I became her brother, so she still calls me Bhai Saheb. Sonu also takes great care of his sister Aishwarya and always congratulates her on her happiness.

Also read:-Huawei p50 series: Smartphone launch with cool feature

Please tell that Sonu worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the film ‘Buddha Hoga Tera Baap’. Sonu plays the role of a policeman in this film. Whereas Amitabh is in the role of a goon. Sonu’s father is also Amitabh, initially both of them do not know about their relationship, but when Amitabh comes to know about the reality, he saves his son i.e. Sonu Sood many times from the villain’s bullet. Sonu says that Bachchan ji is made for cinema only. He is constantly present on the shooting sets and keeps rehearsing his lines. I used to do the same and he used to be happy to see me rehearsing.

Sonu and Abhishek Bachchan appeared together in the film Yuva. This film proved to be quite a hit. Abhishek Bachchan’s work in the film was highly praised. Also he told that Abhishek is as he looks.

Let us tell you that the process of congratulation on social media continues. Along with, Sonu, who came forward to help the people during the Corona period, has started being known as Messiah today.