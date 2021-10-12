Aishwarya celebrates Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya wish Amitabh Bachchan a th th birthday
Seeing this, a lot of fan comments started coming on this post. Amitabh Bachchan’s son and Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek (Abhishek Bachchan) also wished him a happy birthday. Abhishek Bachchan made a video of cute and precious pictures of Amitabh from his youth till now and shared it on Twitter. He wrote together, ‘My hero, my idol, my friend, my father. Happy birthday dad I love you. ‘
From Sanjay Dutt to Sunil Grover, Sunil Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Imran Hashmi and Shefali Shah, many celebrities wished Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday and wished him good health. Speaking of the business front, Amitabh is currently appearing in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. This year he appeared in the film ‘Faces’.
