Aishwarya celebrates Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya wish Amitabh Bachchan a th th birthday

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan had his 79th birthday on October 11 and on this special occasion, from fans to celebrities, wished him all the best. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also wished him a happy birthday. Aishwarya shared a beautiful picture of her father-in-law with her daughter Aradhya on social media and wrote a heartfelt message.

Aishwarya Rai shared the picture on her Instagram account and wrote beautiful words not only for her grandfather but also on behalf of her daughter Aradhya. Aishwarya Rai wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to dear Dada G and Pa. You are loved forever and beyond. ‘



Seeing this, a lot of fan comments started coming on this post. Amitabh Bachchan’s son and Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek (Abhishek Bachchan) also wished him a happy birthday. Abhishek Bachchan made a video of cute and precious pictures of Amitabh from his youth till now and shared it on Twitter. He wrote together, ‘My hero, my idol, my friend, my father. Happy birthday dad I love you. ‘

From Sanjay Dutt to Sunil Grover, Sunil Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Imran Hashmi and Shefali Shah, many celebrities wished Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday and wished him good health. Speaking of the business front, Amitabh is currently appearing in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. This year he appeared in the film ‘Faces’.