Aishwarya rai 5 lookalikes photos viral

New Delhi. It is said that there are seven types of people like every human in the world. Many features are similar with their appearance. A live example of this is seen in our Bollywood industry. In which pictures of many artists have been going viral from time to time on social media. Among them, not one but many lookalikes of Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai have been seen.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the beautiful actresses of Bollywood. Whose fan following is also very high, the discussion of the actress is more not only in the country but also abroad. Today we are telling you about 5 actresses who look like Aishwarya Rai, whose face is very similar to Aishwarya Rai.

Aamna Imran

Aamna Imran’s name comes first in the list of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lookalike. This Pakistani woman named Aamna Imran is a beauty blogger who looks exactly like Aishwarya. These days stylish photos keep updating on social media.

Amooj Amrita

Social media star Amruta Amrita’s Chehka is also very similar to Aishwarya. A video of her recreating Aishwarya’s scene also went viral.

marathi actress mansi naik

Marathi actress Mansi Naik has earned the most name of Tik Tok. A post of Mansi is becoming quite viral in which she is being told as Aishwarya of Jodha Akbar.

Sneha Ullal

Sneha Ullal is called the second Aishwarya of today’s time. This actress is also searching for Salman Khan. She is compared to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Bollywood. He is even called a copy of Aishwarya.

Mahalagha Jaberi

Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi’s appearance is also similar to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, so she is also considered to be a lookalike of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. You too can be deceived after seeing their gray eyes to lips.