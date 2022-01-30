Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Abhishek Bachchans daughter Aaradhyas dance video went viral

A video of actress Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has surfaced. In which Aaradhya can be seen dancing on the occasion of Republic Day.

The pair of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai is the most famous couple in Bollywood. The pair of both is very much liked by the fans. The couple is always in the headlines, but their daughter Aaradhya is also often in the news. Aaradhya remains in the media due to being the granddaughter of Bollywood’s emperor Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, a video of Aaradhya is going viral on social media, in which she can be seen doing a great dance.

This dance video of Aaradhya Bachchan has been shared on one of her fan pages. This video is from the time of Republic Day 2022. This video appears to be from his school. In the video, Aaradhya can be seen wearing a white kurta and an orange colored leheriya dupatta. At the same time, the song ‘Saare Jahan Se Achcha, Hindostan Hamara’ was also saved in the background of the video. Also we can see Indian flag also. Aaradhya is lip-syncing in the video and has mesmerized everyone with her sizzling video.

The caption accompanying this video reads ‘Freedom of mind, faith in words, pride in our hearts and memories of our souls! Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day’. With this, this video is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Along with this, fans are also praising him in the comments on the video. A fan has written ‘Absolutely Aishwarya Rai is looking’. At the same time someone has written ‘Kya baat hai chhoti Aishwarya’. So someone said ‘very great performance’.

Let us tell you, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has turned 10 on 16 November 2021. On this occasion, his father Abhishek also wrote a love note for him. Along with this, he also shared the photo of Aaradhya’s birthday party on his Instagram handle. With which it was written in the caption ‘Happy Birthday Princess! Like your mother says, you make the world a better place. We all love you very much and may God bless you always.