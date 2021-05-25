Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates mother’s 70th birthday and we cannot take our eyes off the pretty and all grown up Aaradhya – view pics





Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai not too long ago rang in her mom Vrinda Rai’s birthday on Sunday evening together with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya made her mom really feel particular and pampered. They celebrated her mother’s birthday with desserts, flowers, and decorations. Aishwarya shared the celebration photos on her Instagram and we cannot take our eyes off the magnificence. Additionally Learn – Amitabh Bachchan information music with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya – view pics

Check out the photos Additionally Learn – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan thanks followers for his or her birthday needs by sharing a pic with ‘THE ABSOLUTE LOVE’ of her life, daughter Aaradhya

On this image, Vrinda was sitting at a eating desk, surrounded by three desserts and bouquets. Aaradhya was seen giving her grandma a bear hug, whereas Aishwarya holds them tight. Sharing the picture, Aishwarya wrote, “HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDAAA LOVE YOUUU.” Aishwarya donned a wonderful conventional outfit and glammed her look with purple lipstick. Whereas Abhishek wore a purple hoodie and appeared good-looking. Additionally Learn – #HappyRakshaBandhan: Amitabh Bachchan shares a collage of his kids and grandkids explaining the essence and that means of the competition

In the second image, the grandmother and granddaughter (Vrinda and Aaradhya) have been seen hugging one another and appeared cute. They created the most stunning and wonderful second on digital camera.

In the third image, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Vrinda posed for the pretty image. “WE LOVE YOUUU INFINITELY YOU ARE OUR WORLD GOD BLESS YOU OUR ANGEL,” she captioned the submit.

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007 and turned proud mother and father in 2011. On the work entrance, Aishwarya can be seen subsequent in Mani Ratnam’s venture Ponniyin Selvan which can be launched in two components.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Collection.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



