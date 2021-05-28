Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Fans Are in Shock to See Sneha Ullal’s Latest Pics, Call Her ‘Aishwarya Ki Xerox’



Mumbai: Actor Sneha Ullal has been having fun with social media consideration for her resemblance to Bollywood celebrity Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. With 695k followers on Instagram, Sneha is entertaining the viewers along with her latest bridal photoshoot. A number of of her photos are doing the rounds on the Web and, wanting on the snapshots, many netizens really feel that they’re reminded of Aishwarya in her early days in the movie business. Just lately, Sneha Ullal shared a black and white photograph of herself dressed in lehenga with head lined and it immediately reminded followers of Aish. Additionally Learn – Ranbir Kapoor’s Previous Video With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Rishi Kapoor at Music Launch of Aa Ab Laut Chalen Goes Viral- Watch

Sneha Ullal who was seen in Fortunate: No Time for Love with Salman Khan, obtained messages like “Aishwarya rai Xerox” whereas one other one wrote, “Full Ash”. “Did u took Xerox of u r face or what u look similar like Aishwarya Rai”, wrote the third consumer. Additionally Learn – Jodhaa Akbar Set Caught Large Fireplace in Karjat, No Casualties

Check out Sneha Ullal’s Pics, Isn’t She Copy of Aish?

Don’t miss the remark part:

A 12 months after her debut, Sneha Ullal instructed an leisure portal, “I’m an enormous admirer of Aishwarya Rai for her work and achievements in the movie business however to be very sincere I’m not actually glad being in contrast to her for my seems. I need to have my very own individuality. What can I do if I appear to be her? I don’t need to be so however can’t change my seems now. I really like to be identified and acknowledged for my very own work and achievements.

What are yur ideas?