Aishwarya Rai Bachchan follows only one celebrity on Instagram, can you guess who it is | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan only follows this person, can you guess the name?

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most liked actresses of B-town. Even though the former Miss World does few films, her last was ‘Fanney Khan’ of 2018, her followers have been increasing every day since making her social media debut in 2018. But do you know that Aishwarya Rai follows only one man on Instagram. We are going to tell you the name of that person.

Such is Aishwarya’s post

If you are one of those people who follow the daughter-in-law of the Bachchan family on Instagram, you would know that Aishwarya loves to share pictures that mostly involve spending quality time with her family – her pictures featuring husband Abhishek Bachchan Apart from his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, his father-in-law and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his mother and other family members are seen.

9.5 million followers

Unlike other celebrities’ Instagram feeds, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s social media account is filled with only those pictures that she likes, without any advertisements and promotions. At the same time, he has a large number of followers on the photo-sharing platform, which currently has 9.5 million followers. There are millions of people who follow Aishwarya, have you ever wondered who the former beauty queen follows on Instagram?

Follow only husband

Surprisingly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan follows only one Instagram account. Can you guess who it is? It’s definitely someone from his family, but who? No, it’s not Amitabh Bachchan, it’s Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek Bachchan! Yes, her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan is the only person whom Aishwarya follows on Instagram. Interesting, isn’t it? Let us tell you that Abhishek and Aishwarya married in 2007 and in 2011 their daughter Aaradhya was born.

Abhishek narrated the story of the first meeting

In a recent podcast with YouTuber Ranveer, Abhishek talked about the time when he first met Aishwarya in Switzerland. He said, ‘I met him for the first time when I was a production boy. My father (Amitabh Bachchan) was making a film called Mritydata, and I went to Switzerland for location reiki because the company thought it was because I had grown up. In a boarding school in Switzerland so that I can take them to good places.’ He further said, ‘I was alone there for a few days. And then my childhood friend Bobby Deol was shooting for his first film ‘Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya’. He came to know that I was there, he said ‘Hey, why don’t you come for dinner?’ And this is the first time I met Aishwarya while they were shooting.

On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

