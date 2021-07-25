Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Follows Only One Celebrity

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular actresses. The magic of Aishwarya Rai’s beauty is seen from country to abroad. The actress has also been away from the big screen for a long time. He was last seen in the film Fanney Khan in the year 2018. Aishwarya’s popularity is also seen on social media. Even on social media, the number of her fans is in crores, but do you know that Aishwarya Rai, whom the whole world follows, who she follows on social media. Let us tell you who is the person whom Aishwarya follows.

Aishwarya Rai follows her on Instagram

You will be surprised to know that actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan follows only one person on social media and that person is none other than her husband Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan is the only person whom Ash follows on Instagram. On social media, Aishwarya posts beautiful pictures and videos of herself with her family, daughter Aaradhya, and her work.

Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan in the year 2007. Their daughter Aaradhya was born in the year 2011.

Posts pictures with family and close friends

If we compare the account of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to any other celebs, then she does not do any kind of advertising or promotion. Aishwarya shares pictures only with her family and their close ones. Despite this, he has 9.5 million followers. At the same time, there are many people crazy about her beauty even today. By the way, let us tell you that Aishwarya’s father-in-law i.e. veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is also very active on social media.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen on the big screen

These days Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in the news for her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan. The new poster of the film has been released. Aishwarya shared the poster of her film. The film will be released in two parts. The first part of which will be released in the year 2022. Talking about the story of the film, it is based on the historical novel by the great writer and poet R Krishnamurthy Kalki. Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jairam and Trisha will be seen in the lead roles with Aishwarya in the film.