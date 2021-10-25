Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets a surprise from Abhishek Bachchan on Karwa Chauth, Amitabh Bachchan revealed in his blog

Like common people, the fast of Karva Chauth is very special for Bollywood celebrities. Last Sunday, on the day of Karva Chauth, megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent his fans a happy Karva Chauth by sharing a picture with wife Jaya Bachchan. Now Amitabh has told in his blog that on the day of Karva Chauth, his son actor Abhishek Bachchan gave a big surprise to his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai. He has also given a glimpse of Karva Chauth celebration in ‘Jalsa’ through his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan told in his blog that Abhishek Bachchan was in Delhi in connection with the shooting of his web series ‘Breathe’ but on the day of Karva Chauth he came home without any notice. Amitabh wrote, ‘In the evening got a surprise from son Abhishek Bachchan. He was in Delhi to shoot for Breathe but suddenly came home without any notice. Seeing him suddenly the whole family, who had not thought that he would come home, was astonished and rejoiced.

Abhishek Bachchan had told in one of his interviews that on the day of Karva Chauth, he also fasts for the whole day with Aishwarya. Due to this belief in fasting, Abhishek Bachchan took time out for Aishwarya even in the middle of his shooting and he came home.

Amitabh further wrote in his blog, ‘So on the occasion of the festival, our family was complete and the dining table was filled with delicious food and laughter. karva chauth with family…the day wives pray for their husbands long life and happiness…fasting all day..puja in the day and evening…dressing well and then gathering to see the moon, through a sieve Seeing it.. placing a lamp on it and praying, then offering arghya to the moon.. After this, eating the first morsel from the husband’s hand and taking water.’

Amitabh Bachchan also wrote in his blog that this time the moon was very bright and more kind because it came before time. He also wrote that the weather was clear due to which the fasting women did not have to wait much for the moon.