Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is richer than husband Abhishek Bachchan, property worth crores is from Mumbai to Dubai

New Delhi. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the beautiful actresses of Bollywood, has a worldwide fan following. He is very popular among the people. She is included in the list of successful actresses of Bollywood. His films are well-liked. She has been nominated for more than 10 Filmfare Awards on the basis of her acting. After winning the Miss World title in 1994, she chose the path of Bollywood. After which he made people crazy by giving blockbuster films like ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ and ‘Devdas’.

Owner of property worth 227 crores

Aishwarya Rai may not be as active in films as before, but in terms of her earnings, she still competes with many actresses. It is also said that she has more assets than husband Abhishek Bachchan. According to reports, Aishwarya Rai is the owner of a property worth Rs 227 crore.

Luxury villas in Dubai

Aishwarya Rai charges around Rs 9 crore for a film. She also earns crores of rupees annually from endorsements. His annual income is around 15 crores. Talking about the property, Aishwarya has a luxurious villa in Century Falls of Dubai. Which is worth Rs 16 crores. This property is in the heart of the city. It is said that its price has tripled since the time of its purchase. Apart from this, Aishwarya has a lavish apartment in Bandra area of ​​Mumbai. Its price is around 30 crores. This luxurious apartment of his has five bedrooms. It is decorated with French windows. However, she rarely stays in it.

Aishwarya has a collection of luxury cars

Aishwarya also has a collection of many luxury cars. But it is said that his favorite car is ‘Bentley CGT’, which is included in the world’s luxurious cars. The price of this car is Rs 3.65 crore. Also, he owns a Mercedes Benz S500. The cost of this car is around Rs 2.35 crore. Apart from this, Aishwarya Rai had been in discussion for a long time about her marriage. Because Aishwarya got a ring gift from her husband Abhishek Bachchan. His 53 carat solitaire diamond ring is said to cost Rs 50 lakh. At the same time, it is said about her wedding sari that it was a gold studded sari. Whose price is said to be up to 75 lakhs.

