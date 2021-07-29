Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Stunning In Dabboo Ratnani’s Photoshoot

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai is in the news these days for her second pregnancy. Meanwhile, some pictures of Aishwarya Rai’s latest photoshoot have surfaced on social media. After seeing this, everyone’s breath has stopped. Famous celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has done the latest photoshoot of Aishwarya Rai. This photoshoot of Aishwarya Rai has become a hot topic. Let us show you the latest pictures of this photoshoot of Aishwarya Rai.

Aishwarya Rai got the photoshoot done for Dabboo Ratnani

Aishwarya Rai did a photoshoot for photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar 2021. Aishwarya is looking very beautiful in this photoshoot. Dabboo Ratnani has shared the picture of Aishwarya Rai’s photoshoot on his official Twitter. In the picture, Aishwarya is seen giving a captivating pose in front of the camera. This monochrome look of Ash is being liked a lot by his fans.

Fans are crazy about Aishwarya Rai’s style

Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest photoshoot, in this she is seen wearing a trench coat and with curly hair. After seeing these pictures, Aishwarya’s fans are not tired of praising her in the comment box. Fans are praising the beauty of Aishwarya Rai. By the way, let us tell you that Aishwarya has been working with Dabboo Ratnani for 22 years. She has been a part of his every calendar photoshoot.

Will be seen in the film with Mani Ratnam

Big news for the fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aishwarya will once again appear on the big screen after a long time. Aishwarya will soon be seen in famous filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. The teaser of the film has been released. Seeing which his fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his film. Let us tell you that in the year 2018, Aishwarya appeared in the film ‘Fanne Khan’.