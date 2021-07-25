Aishwarya Rai Bachchan second pregnancy news viral her latest pic

New Delhi. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the beautiful actress of Hindi cinema, remains in the headlines for some reason or the other. Aishwarya’s style or any picture of her becomes a topic of discussion as soon as it comes on social media. This time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in news due to her second pregnancy. Some of the latest photos of Ash have surfaced on social media. After seeing whom the fans are seen saying that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is pregnant.

Latest pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Actually, new photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are being seen on social media. Last night Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan met South actor and actor R Sarathkumar and his daughters Varalakshmi and Pooja Sarathkumar in Puducherry. Pooja Sarathkumar posted the beautiful moments spent with Aishwarya and Abhishek on social media.

Aishwarya Rai is wearing a black outfit in these pictures. Also, the weight of the actress seems to have increased. Aishwarya’s baby bump can be easily seen in the pictures. Which the actress is seen trying to hide.

Users said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is going to become a mother

After seeing the latest pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the news of the actress becoming a mother has gone viral on social media. Seeing the pictures, fans are commenting and saying that Ash is pregnant. Users have commented and asked, ‘Is Aishwarya Rai pregnant?’ Commenting on a user, he wrote, ‘This is good news..Amitabh sir is soon going to be dadu again. On the other hand, another user commented and wrote that ‘She is pregnant…good news’.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s film

Let us tell you that the news of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan becoming a mother has been coming out for a long time. At the same time, some time ago the actress was spotted in Hyderabad with husband Abhishek Bachchan. It was being told that the actress has gone to Hyderabad for her upcoming film. By the way, let us tell you that the poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s film ‘Ponnian Selva’ has been released. The film will release in the year 2022. This film is going to be made by famous filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Aishwarya Rai has been working with him for a long time.