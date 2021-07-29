Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s bold and glamorous photos

New Delhi. Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a big name of Bollywood. She won the title of Miss World in the year 1994. After that he stepped into Bollywood. She has worked in many hit films. From the very first film, she made everyone crazy about her beauty. Aishwarya is not as active in films as before, but her fan following has not decreased. There are millions and crores of fans of his acting.

Whenever Aishwarya Rai is mentioned, no one remains without praising her beauty. Seeing him, his fans say that God has made him very happy. Everyone is crazy about Aishwarya’s beauty but sometimes she blows people’s senses with her bold look. In such a situation, we have brought for you a very bold and glamorous photo of the actress.

Aishwarya Rai had stepped into the modeling world at an early age along with studies. He had achieved many titles in his name. Many fail in front of her beauty. In such a situation, an anecdote about Sushmita Sen is also quite popular.

Actually, Sushmita Sen was also going to give up in front of Aishwarya Rai’s beauty. When she came to know that Aishwarya Rai was participating in the Miss India contest, she made up her mind to withdraw her name from the contest. Because 25 girls had already withdrawn their names. From this you can guess the beauty of Aishwarya.

Aishwarya started her film career in 1997 after winning the Miss World title. He made his debut with the Tamil film ‘Iruvar’. She did not know Tamil. In such a situation, his voice was dubbed by someone else.

Aishwarya married actor Abhishek Bachchan, son of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Both took seven rounds on April 20, 2007. Both were married in the bungalow ‘Pratiksha’ and the reception was held at the Taj Hotel.

Aishwarya was 33 years old at the time of marriage and Abhishek was 31 years old. The marriage of both was in the headlines. Today both are living their happy married life. Both have a daughter Aaradhya. Aaradhya is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. His pictures keep going viral on social media.

Talking about the work front, Aishwarya Rai is going to make a comeback in films soon. She will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam’s film ‘PS-1’ ie ‘Ponni Selvam’. Recently, the actress gave this information on social media. Also, the first poster of the film was released. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the film ‘Fanney Khan’ released in the year 2018.