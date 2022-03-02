Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look as Nandini from 500 crore film Ponniyin Selvan I | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look from Ponniyin Selvan I

Bhansali's Nandini made superstar Aishwarya Rai became a superstar overnight by becoming Nandini of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhansali beautifully captured her journey from a very easygoing Gujarati girl to becoming a married wife in an unwanted marriage. After this Aishwarya Rai had settled in the hearts of the people. Nandini of Mani Ratnam Now Aishwarya Rai is returning in front of the audience as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with another Nandini in Mani Ratnam's film. This time his character is negative. Although this is not the first negative character of Aishwarya Rai's career. Prior to this, he has played completely villainous but gray shade characters in films like Dhoom 2 and Khaki. leaked look Aishwarya Rai's look from this film was leaked long back. Aishwarya Rai had very good offers for comeback but she chose Mani Ratnam. Aishwarya Rai started her acting career with Mani Ratnam in the film Iruvar. After this he made his Bollywood debut. One of the best films of his career, Guru was also directed by Mani Ratnam. Not doing period drama for the first time This is not the first time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is doing a period drama. Earlier, her most memorable period drama was in Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodha Akbar where she played the beautiful character of Jodha Bai. On the other hand, after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Sanjay Leela Bhansali twice tried to make a grand period drama with Aishwarya Rai, but both times the attempt was eclipsed.

Bajirao Mastani was about to become

It was during Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had the idea of ​​Bajirao Mastani. He wanted to make this film with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. At the same time, he wanted to cast Rani Mukerji in the role of Kashibai. But as soon as the work on the idea of ​​the film started, Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan had a life-long rift and the film got shelved.

Name associated with Padmavati

After this there were reports that Bhansali sees his perfect Padmavati in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. According to the reports, Bhansali even convinced Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai for this film. But Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s only condition was that Salman Khan would play Alauddin Khilji in the film with whom he would not have a single scene. Salman Khan did not agree to this condition. However, Bhansali had denied all these reports.

Many remakes offered

Also, over the years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s name has been associated with several remakes, including the Raat Aur Din remake and the Woh Kaun Thi remake. Meanwhile, her name was also associated with a film named Jasmine which was based on surrogacy. All these films were supposed to be produced by Prerna Arora’s company KriArj Entertainment, but then the news of these films stopped due to the news of her company’s sinking.

Name also associated with Abhishek Bachchan

At the same time, his name was associated with Abhishek Bachchan for two films for Aishwarya Rai’s comeback in Hindi films. The first was the ‘Abhimaan’ remake, but this film got stuck in legal battles because no one knows who has the legal rights of this film. On the other hand, the name of both was also associated with Anurag Kashyap’s film Gulab Jamun. The story of this film revolves around a married couple. But after the breakup of Phantom Films, this film also got canned.