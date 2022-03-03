Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look in Ponniyin Selvan look her old photo from devdas to jodha akbar. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look from Ponniyin Selvan surfaced, here’s a look at Aishwarya’s Devdas, old photos of Jodha Akbar films

aishwarya rai bachchan old photoshoot

This is a photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the days when she did not step into films. This photoshoot of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the most liked on the internet. Where Aishwarya Pari is seen with white dress, pearl garland and open hair.

very beautiful in devdas

In the year 2022, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas film had spread the magic of the Bengali beauty of Aishwarya on the screen. Aishwarya has looked amazing in every frame of the film. By the way, whenever she has come on screen in this film, she has appeared amazing. But this is considered his most beautiful look of this film.

Aishwarya as Jodha

Aishwarya’s queen look in the role of Jodha in Jodha Akbar released in 2008 is still copied for the bridal look of the people. Aishwarya has appeared in this film no less than a princess.

Aishwarya’s look in Umrao Jaan

Umrao Jaan released in the year 2006. Aishwarya’s beauty in this film took the lives of her fans. Seeing Aishwarya in every frame, you too will not be able to stop yourself from saying salaam. Aishwarya was also seen wreaking havoc in this film with both acting and beauty.

Old Rare Photo of Aishwarya

It is worth noting that Aishwarya’s last film was Fanney Khan in 2018. She also appeared in a special role in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.