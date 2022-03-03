Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look in Ponniyin Selvan look her old photo from devdas to jodha akbar. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look from Ponniyin Selvan surfaced, here’s a look at Aishwarya’s Devdas, old photos of Jodha Akbar films

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look in Ponniyin Selvan look her old photo from devdas to jodha akbar. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look from Ponniyin Selvan surfaced, here’s a look at Aishwarya’s Devdas, old photos of Jodha Akbar films
Written by admin
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look in Ponniyin Selvan look her old photo from devdas to jodha akbar. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look from Ponniyin Selvan surfaced, here’s a look at Aishwarya’s Devdas, old photos of Jodha Akbar films

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look in Ponniyin Selvan look her old photo from devdas to jodha akbar. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look from Ponniyin Selvan surfaced, here’s a look at Aishwarya’s Devdas, old photos of Jodha Akbar films

aishwarya rai bachchan old photoshoot

aishwarya rai bachchan old photoshoot

This is a photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the days when she did not step into films. This photoshoot of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the most liked on the internet. Where Aishwarya Pari is seen with white dress, pearl garland and open hair.

very beautiful in devdas

very beautiful in devdas

In the year 2022, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas film had spread the magic of the Bengali beauty of Aishwarya on the screen. Aishwarya has looked amazing in every frame of the film. By the way, whenever she has come on screen in this film, she has appeared amazing. But this is considered his most beautiful look of this film.

Aishwarya as Jodha

Aishwarya as Jodha

Aishwarya’s queen look in the role of Jodha in Jodha Akbar released in 2008 is still copied for the bridal look of the people. Aishwarya has appeared in this film no less than a princess.

Aishwarya's look in Umrao Jaan

Aishwarya’s look in Umrao Jaan

Umrao Jaan released in the year 2006. Aishwarya’s beauty in this film took the lives of her fans. Seeing Aishwarya in every frame, you too will not be able to stop yourself from saying salaam. Aishwarya was also seen wreaking havoc in this film with both acting and beauty.

Old Rare Photo of Aishwarya

It is worth noting that Aishwarya’s last film was Fanney Khan in 2018. She also appeared in a special role in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

#Aishwarya #Rai #Bachchans #Ponniyin #Selvan #photo #devdas #jodha #akbar #Aishwarya #Rai #Bachchans #Ponniyin #Selvan #surfaced #heres #Aishwaryas #Devdas #photos #Jodha #Akbar #films

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorates in ICU after being corona positive | Lata Mangeshkar's condition deteriorates in ICU

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment