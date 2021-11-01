Aishwarya Rai Birthday, Salman Brother Sohail Khan Furious ON Aish: When Aishwarya started speaking against Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, who was stopping himself, Said Lived like our family –

Aishwarya Rai had a very good and close relationship with Salman and his family. Then what happened that suddenly Aishwarya started speaking against Salman one day?

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan have been seen working together in many films. The pair of both was included in the best couples of Bollywood. Salman and Aishwarya used to be in a lot of discussion not only on screen but also off screen. Even it was common for Aishwarya to visit Salman’s house and eat and drink.

Aishwarya Rai had a very good and close relationship with Salman and his family. Then what happened that suddenly Aishwarya started speaking against Salman one day? Sohail Khan’s blood boiled a lot at that time after hearing things from Aishwarya’s mouth against brother Salman. After controlling a lot, when Sohail was not stopped, then he came in front of the media and spoke against Aishwarya.

Actually, the matter between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai came to light when the actress came openly in front of the media and said for Salman that Salman used to drink alcohol and abuse him. Aishwarya then also accused Salman that he used to associate her name with other actors.

According to the report of IB Times, Aishwarya Rai had said in the media for Salman that- ‘Salman Khan used to doubt him. He used to associate his name with co-stars. He used to drink alcohol and also used to abuse. I tolerated all this.’ Aishwarya had further said- ‘Many times it happened when I had marks on my face and body which I hid with makeup. For this reason I broke up with Salman. Even after the breakup, he tries to contact me.

Sohail Khan was furious with Aishwarya’s statement. This panga of Salman and Aishwarya had been in the media headlines for a long time. At the same time, the Khan family did not present any clarification on behalf of Salman even once. In such a situation, this time Salman’s brother Sohail could not stop himself and had come in front of the media to speak against Aishwarya.

Sohail had said- ‘Now Aishwarya is crying in front of the media. What was it when she used to roam around with Salman. She used to live with us like our family members, she used to come and eat, eat and drink at our house. Then did she confess her relationship with Salman? Did you ever openly accept your relationship with Salman? At that time Aishwarya had not done any such thing. On the contrary, Aishwarya made Salman feel insecure.