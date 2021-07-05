Aishwarya Rai Changed Mangalsutra After 4 Years Of Her Marriage

New Delhi. The pair of actress Aishwarya Rai and actor Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most special couples in Bollywood. Even though 14 years have passed since their marriage, but even today there is as much love between them as it used to be before marriage.

Amitabh Bachchan did not leave any stone unturned in Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage. At the time of marriage, Abhishek wore a Mangalsutra studded with diamonds worth 45 lakhs to Aishwarya. Which was very special to look beautiful, but Aishwarya had made some changes in this mangalsutra only after 4 years of marriage, the real reason for which has now come to the fore.

The wedding of film actress Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan was one of the most special weddings in Bollywood. In his marriage, from the guests of the country and abroad to the entire film industry was broken. This marriage took place in Mangalorean style. On the wedding day, Aishwarya Rai wore a golden color Kanjeevaram sari, in which her look was very beautiful. Aishwarya looked no less than an Apsara in this saree.

Aishwarya Rai’s mangalsutra was praised everywhere. But after some time people notice in the mangalsutra, then a lot of changes have been seen in it. At the time of marriage, Aishwarya was wearing a two-layer long mangalsutra of gold. Which she was often seen wearing.

But after a few years, Aishwarya shortened it for a special reason. Actually Aaradhya was born in 2011. After the birth of Aaradhya, she stopped wearing heavy jewellery. Because it could sting in Aaradhya’s soft body. Due to which the daughter did not face any problem, she had made changes in her jewelry.