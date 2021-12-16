Aishwarya Rai Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Shahrukh Khan Shilpa Shetty Salman Khan brother Owns Second Luxurious House in Dubai

Many stars of India also have a very luxurious house in Dubai. The list includes names from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sania Mirza. At the same time, the Indian tennis star is also the first Indian woman to get the Golden Visa.

Mayanagari Mumbai is said to be the first home of most of the celebrities of the country. There is a luxurious residence of many celebrities from Bollywood to sports world. But there is another city in the world where the second house of many stars of India has been built. That city is Dubai, where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has a second home.

Many names are included in this list. The most special name is that of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik. Both also have Golden Visa. Sania is the third Indian and the first Indian woman to get the UAE Golden Visa. Know this first:-

What is a Golden Visa?

Actually the Golden Visa was implemented by the UAE Government in 2019. Under this, you can live, work and study in UAE for a long time. Its validity ranges from 5 to 10 years. But after that it also gets renewed automatically. This golden visa is also with Sanjay Dutt and Shahrukh Khan in India.

The second home of these celebrities is in Dubai

Sania-Shoaib

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik married on 12 April 2010. Sania is from Hyderabad while Pakistani cricketer Shoaib is from Sialkot. But the second house of both is in Dubai. He has a very luxurious residence in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Often both live here together.

aishwarya-abhishek

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who are called the power couple of Bollywood, also have a luxurious property in Dubai apart from Mumbai. The power couple’s home is located at Century Falls, Jumeirah Golf Estate. This house was bought by the couple in 2016. Both often reach here on holidays to spend time.

Shahrukh Khan

The owner of IPL team KKR and one of the legendary actors called King Khan of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan is a Golden Visa holder. Apart from Mumbai, he also has a very luxurious home in Dubai. His very luxurious villa in Dubai is built in Palm Jumeirah, whose name is ‘Jannat’. Shahrukh often stays here with his family or during shooting.

Shilpa Shetty

Raj Kundra, the former owner of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, gifted his wife and famous Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty a luxurious flat at Burj Khalifa in 2010 for their wedding anniversary. However, later the actress sold this flat and bought a very luxurious villa in Palm Jumeirah itself.

Sohail Khan

In 2013, Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan bought several apartments on one floor of the Signature Residence in Dubai. While talking to our colleague Indian Express, he had told that, ‘This is his family investment. When they come to Dubai they will have a wonderful house to live in.