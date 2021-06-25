Aishwarya Rai Seamlessly Recreated Scenes With Vikram And Prithviraj – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shot the film with two different actors at the same time, this scene was astonishing

New Delhi. Mani Ratnam’s film Raavan has been one of the most special films in the career of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. The film Raavan, which came in the year 2010, was produced in two languages, with different heroes and different languages ​​and Aishwarya Rai shot at the same time in different languages ​​with different actors, which makes it a reality. The scene was quite astonishing.

Inspired by Ramayana, Mani Ratnam made the film Ravana, where Abhishek Bachchan was seen in the lead role of Ravana in the Hindi version, the same Eswar. She has appeared in the role of Sita. Apart from this, Prithviraj played the role of Ram and Vikram played the role of Ravana in this film made in the Tamil version. In both the versions, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was in the role of Sita.

