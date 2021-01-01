Aishwarya Rai starrer Ponnian Selvan shoot: FIR lodged against Mani Ratnam

Renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam and his team have been busy shooting for Aishwarya Rai starrer period drama Ponnian Selvan in Madhya Pradesh and Hyderabad for the past few months. According to media reports, a horse was killed during the shooting of ‘Ponnian Selvan’ in Hyderabad. Following this, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has written a letter to the District Collector of Hyderabad and the Telangana State Animal Welfare Board asking them to investigate the death of the horse.

Filed a case against Mani Ratnam

Abdullapuram police have registered an FIR against Mani Ratnam and the horse owner. Subsequently, the Animal Welfare Board has summoned Mani Ratnam to investigate the alleged death based on complaints from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. Madras Talkies has been charged under Section 11 of the PCA Act, 1960 and Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

‘Ponniyan Selvan’ based on the story of Arulmozhi Varman and the Chola dynasty

‘Ponnian Selvan’ is based on the story of Arulmozhi Varman and the Chola dynasty. The film is said to be Mani Ratnam’s dream project. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chia Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karti, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Sarathkumar, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishor and Aishwarya Lakshmi in the lead roles. The music for the film will be provided by Oscar winner AR Rahman.

At the forefront of the work, Mani Ratnam has recently teamed up with Jayendra Panchpekasan to create the ‘Navrasa’ web series for Netflix.

