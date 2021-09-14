aishwarya rai throwback video viral: aishwarya rai throwback video viral comforting a crying baby

India was proud when Aishwarya Rai won the Miss World crown in 1994. An old montage video of the actress remembering her victory is going viral on the internet.

This video shows Aishwarya talking to school children, calming a crying child and saluting an elephant. In this clip, her mother Vrinda Rai is also seen standing next to the actress. Ash looks beautiful in a red saree and she is handing out gifts to the students.



Joined hands in front of the paparazzi

At the end of the video, Aishwarya is seen joining hands in front of the paparazzi and then she gets out of her car. You can also watch this viral video:



Aishwarya is known for her charitable work

In addition to winning world-class beauty pageants, Aishwarya is also known for her charitable work. She was honored with a special award for humanitarian work during Miss World 2014. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan was also present along with daughter Aradhya at the reception.

Now Aishwarya will be seen in the film

On the work front, Aishwarya will now be seen in Mani Ratnam’s next film ‘Ponniyan Selvan’. He will have a dual role in this film. She will be seen as Princess Nandini and her mother Rani Mandakini Devi.