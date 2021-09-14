aishwarya rai throwback video viral: aishwarya rai throwback video viral comforting a crying baby
Joined hands in front of the paparazzi
At the end of the video, Aishwarya is seen joining hands in front of the paparazzi and then she gets out of her car. You can also watch this viral video:
Aishwarya is known for her charitable work
In addition to winning world-class beauty pageants, Aishwarya is also known for her charitable work. She was honored with a special award for humanitarian work during Miss World 2014. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan was also present along with daughter Aradhya at the reception.
Now Aishwarya will be seen in the film
On the work front, Aishwarya will now be seen in Mani Ratnam’s next film ‘Ponniyan Selvan’. He will have a dual role in this film. She will be seen as Princess Nandini and her mother Rani Mandakini Devi.
#aishwarya #rai #throwback #video #viral #aishwarya #rai #throwback #video #viral #comforting #crying #baby
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.