aishwarya rai to kareena kapoor bollywood divas who opted for late pregnancy at the age to 38 or 39

In the world of glamor, heroines often take decisions related to marriage and pregnancy with a delay. Know about such heroines here.

In the glare of the film world, heroines often delay in taking decisions related to their marriage and pregnancy in the race to make a career. Recently, actress Hazel Keech and cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared the good news of their first child with the fans. Hazel Keech gave birth to a son on Tuesday. After five years of marriage, Hazel and Yuvraj have done family planning. While Yuvraj became a father at the age of 40, Hazel Key had her first child at the age of 34. In such a situation, today we are going to tell you about those heroines who have chosen late pregnancy.

Dia Mirza: Actress Dia Mirza became a mother at the age of 39. Just last year, she welcomed her baby boy into this world. Diya is currently giving full time to the upbringing of her son.

Shilpa Shetty: Actress Shilpa Shetty gave birth to her son at the age of 37. Actress and husband Raj Kundra then opted for surrogacy and welcomed a baby girl into their family.

Madhuri Dixit: Madhuri Dixit became a mother for the first time at the age of 37. After this their second child was born when she was 39 years old. Madhuri had made a distance from films to raise children and after this Madhuri has made a tremendous comeback. Both Madhuri’s children have grown up a lot. Madhuri keeps sharing its pictures and videos with fans through Instagram.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai, a former Miss Universe, became a mother at the age of 38. She gave birth to Aaradhya Bachchan on 16 November 2011. At present, Aishwarya is giving all her time to the upbringing of her daughter. Aishwarya has never hired a caretaker for any work for her daughter. Aishwarya always keeps her daughter with her.

Rani Mukherjee: Actress Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have a daughter named Adira. Rani Mukerji gave birth to it at the age of 38. Rani Mukerji took a break from films to raise her daughter. Along with this, Rani Mukherjee likes to keep her daughter away from the limelight.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan has set an example for many by becoming a wonderful working mom. She welcomed Taimur at the age of 36 and was back at work within three months of giving birth. After this, in the year 2021, she gave birth to the second son Jahangir.