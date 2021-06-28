Aishwarya Rai to priyanka chopra bollywood biggest cat fight

New Delhi. There is always a competition among actresses in Bollywood to outdo each other. And in the midst of this competition to move forward, if any other actress is independent, then the fire of hatred starts burning between them, not friendship. And this hatred increases so much that sometimes they fight on the set itself. Not only this, the fight between these actresses starts in scuffles along with less abuses from the mouth. Know about some such actresses whose cat fight has become very famous in Bollywood.

Read More:- These Bollywood actresses created panic by posing without clothes, bold topless pictures became fiercely viral

Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon

The name comes first in this list of famous 90s actresses Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, between whom the fight still remains on people’s lips. The fight between them had increased so much on the sets of the film that both of them were seen even killing each other. Superstar Ajay Devgan became the biggest reason for the fight between these two. Actually, both these actresses Karisma and Raveena were very fond of Ajay and in this affair there was a tussle between the two. Due to which both had lost their cool on the sets of the film and were seen fighting. The news of his fight had made a lot of headlines.

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Bipasha Basu

The second name comes in this list, Kareena Kapoor, the second daughter of the Kapoor family, had a fight with Bengali beauty Bipasha Basu. And now these actresses do not even like to see each other. The fight between them started from the sets of the film Ajnabee. And during the shooting, both of them had such a fight about something and while arguing among themselves, both of them got ready to kill each other. Not only this, Kareena even slapped Bipasha. After this incident, both of them did not talk to each other for years. But with the passage of time, the bitterness of the mind of both ended and both were seen embracing each other.

Read More:- Arjun Kapoor made a big disclosure about Sridevi’s death, told the important thing related to his death

Rani Mukerji-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The names of Rani Mukerji and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also included in these battles of Bollywood. The reason for their fight was actor Abhishek Bachchan, due to which the feud between the two remained in the headlines.

Sridevi-Jayaprada

Who does not know about the fight between famous Bollywood actresses Sridevi and Jaya Prada. The fight between the two was such that even during the shooting of the film, both of them did not like to talk to each other. Both of them may have done many films together, and played the role of sisters, but even after this, both of them hated each other very much.

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

The news of friendship less hatred between Bollywood’s Dimple Girl Deepika Padukone and Barbie Girl Katrina Kaif has been read more. There was a time when both used to be close friends of each other, but due to actor Ranbir Kapoor, there was a distance in their relationship. It is said that Deepika and Ranbir broke up because of Katrina.

Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra

The Queen of Bollywood i.e. Kangana Ranaut always remains in the headlines due to her outspoken statements, her quarrel with an actress is not new in Bollywood. That is why he has less friends and more enemies in the industry. According to reports, during the film ‘Fashion’, there was a dispute between Kangana and Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra over something. After which the cat fight between the two actresses came in front of everyone. Kangana also did not let her hands pass any opportunity to target Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor

There is an old enmity between Bollywood’s Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra and Bebo Kareena Kapoor. People had praised Priyanka fiercely for the film ‘Aitraaz’ and ignored Kareena. Not only this, Kareena had also called Priyanka’s accent in Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee with Karan’ as fake.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zareen Khan

Bollywood’s Dabang Girl Sonakshi Sinha is also no less than other actresses in terms of fighting, she had a fight with Zareen Khan, due to which these actresses still do not like to see each other. The cat fight started between these two during the film ‘Ready’. It is said that during the launch of a song of the film ‘Ready’, Sonakshi gave her a slight push while passing by Zareen. Since then both of them started hating each other.

Amrita Rao and Esha Deol

Amrita Rao may have done few films but she had made a special place in Bollywood in a very short time. But their fight also remained in the headlines for a long time. They had a fight with Esha Deol during a shoot. Where such a dispute arose between the two that Esha Deol slapped Amrita Rao. According to the information, Amrita had told Isha a lot wrong, due to which Isha lost her temper.

Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor

There is such hatred between Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor that both of them refused to go on the red carpet with each other. Not only this, Sonam had called Aishwarya aunty. Due to which Aishwarya felt very bad to call her aunt. Whereas later Sonam had clarified in front of the media and said that she has worked with her father, because of this she called her aunt.