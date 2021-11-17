Aishwarya Rai Used To Tell Aaradhya Bachchan About Her Family From Childhood Reveals

Abhishek Bachchan had told in the interview that Aishwarya Rai had started teaching such things to daughter Aaradhya since childhood, which anyone would be surprised to hear.

Today is the 10th birthday of Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Bollywood’s famous actress Aishwarya Rai and actor Abhishek Bachchan. On this special occasion of her birthday, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have congratulated their daughter by sharing the post. Even though Aaradhya Bachchan is away from the film world, she often remains in the headlines due to her cuteness. Wherever she goes, people start taking her pictures and videos. Although all these things have become common for her, and she also handles them very well.

Aaradhya was taught to handle all this by none other than her mother Aishwarya Rai. Not only this, he also put this thing in Aaradhya’s mind since childhood, which family she comes from and what her grandparents and parents do. This disclosure related to Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai was made by Abhishek Bachchan himself in an interview given to RJ Siddhartha Kannan.

Talking about the education the daughter received from Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan said, “Aishwarya started teaching Aaradhya from a very early age, which family she belongs to. He knows that both his grandfather and grandmother, mother and father are actors. He also knows that we get the love of millions of people, whom we enjoy and respect.

Talking about Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan further said, “He also told Aaradhya that she too has to respect this love later, appreciate it and thank God for it. Aaradhya is also very normal about these things. She watches our films and enjoys them too.”

Let us inform that on the special occasion of Aaradhya’s birthday, Aishwarya Rai shared pictures related to the birthday party. Sharing the post, he wrote, “10th birthday of my angel Aaradhya. You are the reason because of which I breathe. You are my life and I love you very much.”