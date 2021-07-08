Aishwarya Rai was paid more than Husband Abhishek Bachchan in these Bollywood Movies | Aishwarya used to earn more than Abhishek Bachchan even after working together, the actor himself revealed

New Delhi: Gender debate has been going on in Bollywood for a long time that the hero always gets more fees than the heroine. But is it really so? If we talk about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, then there have been many occasions when Aishwarya has got more fees than her husband Abhishek Bachchan. That too when Abhishek Bachchan was playing the lead role in the film.

Aishwarya got more fees than Abhishek

According to a news published in the English website of gadget clock, in an interview with veteran film director Shoojit Sircar, Abhishek Bachchan himself had revealed that 8 out of 9 films have been such in which Aishwarya was called Abhishek Bachchan. Bachchan) got more fees. He told that how much fee you will get, it depends on how much your salesability is.

Fees are not given according to gender

He clearly said that it has nothing to do with the gender of the actor. Abhishek Bachchan said in the interview, ‘Many things are said about gender discrimination in the film business and other industries. I have worked with my wife in total 9 films. In 8 of these, he was paid more than me.

Have worked together in these films

Abhishek Bachchan said, ‘Deepika got the highest fee in Piku. This is a business and if your salesability is high then you will get more fees accordingly. If you are a new actress then you cannot suddenly ask for the same fees as Shah Rukh Khan. Let us tell you that Guru, Dhoom 2, Kuch Na Kaho, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Sarkar Raj, Bunty Aur Babli and Umrao Jaan are the films in which Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked together.

