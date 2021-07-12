Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai wore 600 saris for the film ‘Devdas’, 12 crores were spent in making Chandramukhi’s room

New Delhi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s superhit film ‘Devdas’ has completed 19 years of release, one of Bollywood’s prolific filmmakers. Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit were in lead roles in this film. The trio played the roles of Dev, Paro and Chandramukhi. This film gave a new height to the career of all three. This film remains in the hearts of people even today. Everything in the film’s costume, sets and songs was superb. Everything in the film was meticulously shot. Today, on the completion of 19 years of this film, we tell you some interesting things related to it-

A huge budget was spent in making the film ‘Devdas’. Before this, hardly any film had such a huge budget. This film was among the most expensive films of Hindi cinema at that time. Its budget was around 50 crores. Due to the budget, the producer of the film Bharat Shah was arrested. He was accused that the money spent in making the film was financed by the underworld.

The movie ‘Devdas’ is also known for its grand set. It took the makers about 7-8 months to prepare the set. 20 crores were spent to prepare them. The maximum amount was spent in preparing the set of Chandramukhi’s room. 12 crore was spent on this. At the same time, Paro’s house was made of stained glass.

At that time only 2 to 3 generators were needed for power on the set of any film but 42 generators were used on the sets of ‘Devdas’ film. Cinematographer Binod Pradhan used 2500 lights for spectacular visuals. For which 700 lightmen were needed.

Great costumes were designed for every character in the film. Madhuri wore clothes designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Her outfits used to cost 15 lakhs. Madhuri wore a 30 kg ghagra in the song ‘Kahe Ched Ched Mohe’. Which was later replaced by a 16 kg ghagra. Talking about Aishwarya Rai’s clothes, she wore designer Neeta Lulla’s clothes. Neeta and Sanjay Leela Bhansali had bought 600 saris from Kolkata. Which were mixed with each other to create a different look. It took around 3 hours to prepare Aishwarya. Because her sari was 8-9 meters.

