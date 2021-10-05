Aishwarya Rai’s contestant is jealous: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant says she is jealous of Aishwarya Rai, says Amitabh Bachchan

In ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, a contestant came on the hot seat, who told host Amitabh Bachchan that he was jealous of his daughter-in-law Rani Aishwarya Rai. Amitabh was also surprised to hear this and joined hands and asked why he was jealous of the contestant. What is the whole story, let us tell you.

Contestant Divya Sahay was sitting on the hot seat in ‘KBC 13’. Divya Sahay wants to be an actress and she also watches a lot of movies. Amitabh is very happy to hear this. But when Divya says that she is jealous of her daughter-in-law, she is surprised. The episode will air on October 6, but the producers have released a promo.



In the promo, when Amitabh Bachchan asks contestant Divya if she has time to watch a movie, she says, ‘I just watch movies. But there is one thing. I envy your daughter-in-law Rani very much. Shocked to hear this, Amitabh asks, ‘Why are you burning?’ In response, Divya says, ‘In 100 years, a girl is born very beautiful.’ Hearing this, Amitabh thanked him.



But Divya doesn’t stop and goes on to say, ‘But I look better than the other heroines. Why can’t I be a heroine? Hearing this, Amitabh says to him again, ‘Do you know if something like this happens after today?’ She then asks contestant Amitabh Bachchan to put ghee, sugar, laddu and whatever else he likes in his mouth. Big B laughed out loud at this. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, whose promo has been released, will also be seen in this week’s ‘Fantastic Friday’ special.