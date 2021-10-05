Aishwarya Rai’s contestant is jealous: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant says she is jealous of Aishwarya Rai, says Amitabh Bachchan
In the promo, when Amitabh Bachchan asks contestant Divya if she has time to watch a movie, she says, ‘I just watch movies. But there is one thing. I envy your daughter-in-law Rani very much. Shocked to hear this, Amitabh asks, ‘Why are you burning?’ In response, Divya says, ‘In 100 years, a girl is born very beautiful.’ Hearing this, Amitabh thanked him.
But Divya doesn’t stop and goes on to say, ‘But I look better than the other heroines. Why can’t I be a heroine? Hearing this, Amitabh says to him again, ‘Do you know if something like this happens after today?’ She then asks contestant Amitabh Bachchan to put ghee, sugar, laddu and whatever else he likes in his mouth. Big B laughed out loud at this. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, whose promo has been released, will also be seen in this week’s ‘Fantastic Friday’ special.
