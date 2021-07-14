Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya suddenly cried seeing the crowd, the actress took this step in anger

New Delhi. Aishwarya Rai often remains in the headlines for her daughter. He has such a cute bonding with his 8 year old daughter Aaradhya. Wherever Aishwarya goes, she does not forget to take her daughter along. Because she always likes to keep him in front of her eyes. And this is the reason that on going with mother Aishwarya, along with the fans, the media crowd surrounds her. Sometimes it also happens that in the affair of media photographer, she gets stuck in the crowd. That makes it difficult to escape from them. As was the case some time back, Aishwarya Rai got very irritated when a media photographer tried to block her way at the airport. During this, the crowd around Aishwarya was adamant on taking a selfie with her.

Actually, this incident is from the time when Aishwarya returned to Mumbai with her daughter Aaradhya after enjoying a vacation from New York. And during that time, as soon as she appeared at the airport, a huge crowd already present there started rushing towards her. Seeing this scene, Aaradhya was so nervous that only fear was visible on her face. By the way, this was the first time when Aaradhya got so scared seeing the crowd and started crying at the airport itself.

As always, the photographers were trying to capture this moment in their cameras and due to which Aishwarya, Aaradhya and their mother Vrinda Rai were surrounded by the photographer. Then what was left. Seeing Aaradhya crying, Aishwarya got furious and reprimanded her in anger and said, just do it now.

Let us tell you that even before this Aishwarya has gone through these bad experiences when she was returning from London with her mother two years ago. Seeing that surrounded by the crowd present at the airport, Aishwarya immediately made her mother and daughter sit in the car. But during this haste, Aaradhya’s head collided with the car door and she screamed. While silencing daughter Aaradhya, Aishwarya had asked everyone, who pushed my mother?

Let us tell you that recently an old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya is becoming quite viral on social media. In which Aradhya was seen dancing in a school function. Everyone liked this dance of Aaradhya very much.

#Aishwarya #Rais #daughter #Aaradhya #suddenly #cried #crowd #actress #step #anger