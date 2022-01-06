aissee 2022: NTA AISSEE Admission Card 2022: Download All India Soldiers School Entrance Exam Admission Card here – nta aissee Admission Card 2022 at aissee.nta.nic.in, All Indian Soldiers School Entrance Exam Date is here
How to Download AISSEE Admit Card 2022: See Method
Step 1: First visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Download Admit Card – AISSEE 2022’.
Step 3: Login page will open, enter your application number, date of birth and captcha code here.
Step 4: Admit card will open on the screen.
Step 5: Check the details, download and printout for exam day.
How many marks are required to pass
In order to pass the entrance test, students have to get at least 25% marks in each subject and a total of 40% marks in all subjects. However, no minimum marks are prescribed for students in SC and ST categories. After completing the qualification, students will have to go through the criteria of admission, rank in the merit list, document verification before final selection for the academic session of 2022-23.
NTA AISSEE Admission Card 2022 Download Link
