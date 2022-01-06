aissee 2022: NTA AISSEE Admission Card 2022: Download All India Soldiers School Entrance Exam Admission Card here – nta aissee Admission Card 2022 at aissee.nta.nic.in, All Indian Soldiers School Entrance Exam Date is here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2022 Admission Card. Candidates who had applied for this entrance test can now download their AISSEE Hall tickets by visiting the official website of AISSEE NTA at aissee.nta.nic.in. Candidates are required to enter their application number and date of birth to download the admission card.

The All India Sainik School Entrance Test (AISSEE 2022) will be conducted by NTA on 9th January 2022. The exam will be conducted in 176 cities across India by paper pen method. According to the schedule, AISSEE for class 6 students will be held from 2 to 4:30 pm and exams for class 9 will be held from 2 to 5 pm. The entrance test will be conducted through NTA OMR answer sheets which will have multiple choice questions. How to download AISSEE Admission Card can be seen below.



How to Download AISSEE Admit Card 2022: See Method

Step 1: First visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Download Admit Card – AISSEE 2022’.

Step 3: Login page will open, enter your application number, date of birth and captcha code here.

Step 4: Admit card will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details, download and printout for exam day.

How many marks are required to pass

In order to pass the entrance test, students have to get at least 25% marks in each subject and a total of 40% marks in all subjects. However, no minimum marks are prescribed for students in SC and ST categories. After completing the qualification, students will have to go through the criteria of admission, rank in the merit list, document verification before final selection for the academic session of 2022-23.

