AJ Galante Net Worth 2021: Income, Salary, Assets, Career, Bio

What is AJ Galante Net Worth?

net worth $500K Name AJ Galante Ages 34 years Height 5 feet 8 inches profession boxing promoter salary and income $100,000 (per year) last update 2021

As of 2021, AJ Galante has an estimated net worth of $500K. Is. He is an American boxing promoter and former hockey team manager. He is primarily known for his father Jimmy Galante. AJ first rose to fame when his father bought a minor league hockey team and gifted them when he was only 17 years old.

Introduction

AJ was born in 1997 in New York, United States. Later, he moved with his family to New Fairfield, Connecticut, and was raised there. he was always the one strong man since childhood. While growing up, he got attracted towards the game of hockey.

Talking about education, he has completed his education from New Fairfield High School, Connecticut. He was also the alternate captain of the school hockey during his studies.

AJ Galante Career

As mentioned above, he was good at hockey right from his school days. Unfortunately, when he was studying in his senior year, he suffered a serious knee injury in a hockey match.

The injury was so severe that he could no longer play for the rest of his life; He got upset after hearing the news. Jimmy GalanteAJ Galante’s father loves his son so much that Jimmy buys a new minor league hockey team and gifts it to AJ. The hockey team was named Danbury Trashers.

As AJ Galante said, I was having dinner with my family; Out of nowhere, my father told me, “If I ever buy a hockey team, you’re going to run it.” I responded, “Yes sure.“

As Jimmy told his son, he bought hockey in 2004 and appointed AJ as the Danbury Trashers team manager. The Danbury Trashers quickly gained a reputation for their rough fight play at the rink. The hockey team was one of the most popular and favorite teams in its niche.

In 2006, AJ Galante completed his second anniversary as team manager. Everything was going well and the fans were enjoying every league match. Suddenly, AJ’s father, Jimmy Galante, is arrested by the FBI in 2006. Since Jimmy Galante was the owner of the hockey team, the FBI and relevant authorities confiscated complete business.

Later, AJ briefly started working as a truck driver and was leading an average lifestyle, until a friend of his asked him to manage a boxing fighter in 2011. Later, he also became the Vice President of CT USA Boxing.

Recently, he has appeared in Netflix’s Untold: Crime and Penalties show.

AJ Galante Favorite Things

Favourite Actor not known favorite actress Jennifer Lawrence favorite singer not known favorite app instagram favorite game not known favorite food not known favorite song not known favorite player ronaldo favorite movie not known favorite cricketer not known favorite footballer Cristiano Ronaldo favorite tv show money heist Hobby hiking

About AJ Galante

net worth $500K Name AJ Galante Ages 34 years Height 5 feet 8 inches weight 75 kg profession boxing promoter Date of birth not known birth place New York the nationality American Income $50K Husband not known

summer

AJ Galante is an American boxing promoter and former hockey team manager for the Danbury Trashers. She has a net worth of $500k, which is enough to lead a happy yet lavish lifestyle. Most of his earnings come from his business and side projects. Talking about his monthly income and salary, he earns around $50K per month.

Although he has a decent net worth, yet he is not even close to his father’s net worth. It is estimated that his father’s net worth is around $3 million in 2021.

James Galante net worth

Savannah Chrisley net worth

Matthew Mindler net worth

taylor holder net worth

flipstick net worth

malcolm mays net worth

#Galante #Net #Worth #Income #Salary #Assets #Career #Bio