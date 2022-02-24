Ajay Devgan did a special post for Kajol, celebrating 23rd wedding anniversary! Ajay Devgan did a special post for Kajol, celebrating 23rd wedding anniversary!

Entertainment

10 seconds ago
Superstars Ajay Devgan and Kajol are well-liked together, apart from this, they explode everywhere whether onscreen or off screen. Fans love to see them together and they are often seen together in films too. Their chemistry never fails to win hearts and it is a treat to see them in one frame. At this time big news is coming out about Ajay Devgan and Kajol because today both are celebrating their wedding anniversary.

On its 23rd anniversary, Ajay shared yet another quirky post for Kajol and it will win your hearts. Ajay Devgan has shared on social media a clipping of what he said to Kajol during an interview.

In the 4-second video, Ajay said, “I wonder he is still with me” in the caption, The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor has taken a clip from his 1998 release Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha,

In which Kajol was also in the lead role and she wrote, “1999 – Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha 2022 – Pyaar Toh Always Hai! Happy Anniversary @itsKajolD” with a heart emoticon. has shared.

Ajay Devgan and Kajol are working continuously and at this time Ajay Devgan is busy with his film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt starrer this film is releasing on 25 February. Apart from this, Ajay Devgan is in discussion about Runway 34, in which Amitabh Bachchan is going to be seen with him.

Bollywood Superstar Ajay Devgan did a special post for Kajol, celebrating 23rd wedding anniversary! Read the details which is viral.

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:08 [IST]

