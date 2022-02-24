Ajay Devgan did a special post for Kajol, celebrating 23rd wedding anniversary! Ajay Devgan did a special post for Kajol, celebrating 23rd wedding anniversary!

News oi-Salman Khan

Superstars Ajay Devgan and Kajol are well-liked together, apart from this, they explode everywhere whether onscreen or off screen. Fans love to see them together and they are often seen together in films too. Their chemistry never fails to win hearts and it is a treat to see them in one frame. At this time big news is coming out about Ajay Devgan and Kajol because today both are celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Saif Ali Khan’s first look from ‘Vikram Vedha’ released, Hrithik Roshan wrote such a big deal!

On its 23rd anniversary, Ajay shared yet another quirky post for Kajol and it will win your hearts. Ajay Devgan has shared on social media a clipping of what he said to Kajol during an interview.

In the 4-second video, Ajay said, “I wonder he is still with me” in the caption, The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor has taken a clip from his 1998 release Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha,

In which Kajol was also in the lead role and she wrote, “1999 – Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha 2022 – Pyaar Toh Always Hai! Happy Anniversary @itsKajolD” with a heart emoticon. has shared.

Ajay Devgan and Kajol are working continuously and at this time Ajay Devgan is busy with his film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt starrer this film is releasing on 25 February. Apart from this, Ajay Devgan is in discussion about Runway 34, in which Amitabh Bachchan is going to be seen with him.

Ajay Devgan to release Runway 34 on Eid 2022? Salman Khan connection also came to the fore!

Pushpa Hindi Box Office Week 9 – Allu Arjun beats blockbusters like Tanhaji, Bahubali 2, made a record

Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik-Salman in 6 bumper hits of South, earning crores at the box office, details

Ajay Devgan will blast Gangubai Kathiawadi as ‘Rahim Lala’, powerful video surfaced!

6 biggest box office clashes of 2022 including Aamir Khan vs Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan vs Tiger Shroff

‘Maidan will be the landmark film of Ajay Devgan’s career, he has given his best performance’ – Boney Kapoor

Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ shoot begins, first look from the film with Shriya Saran out of the sets – DETAILS

Ajay Devgan’s reaction on the box office comparison of Bollywood VS South films – ‘First came Suryavanshi’

Bappi Lahiri passes away: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and other celebs expressed deep grief over the demise of veteran singer-composer

Fans wait for Singham 3 is over, Ajay Devgan’s tremendous video, so what will be announced soon!

The stormy trailer of ‘Rudra – The Age of Darkness’, Ajay Devgan said – the most challenging, not seen before

Not Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan was the first choice for the film ‘Lakshmi’, but the film was rejected – know the reason here

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also KBC 13 Contestant Exclusive Interview: Exclusive Interview of Jharkhand Youth and KBC 13 Contestant Gyan Raj Find out what Big BK took Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Superstar Ajay Devgan did a special post for Kajol, celebrating 23rd wedding anniversary! Read the details which is viral.

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:08 [IST]