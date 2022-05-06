Ajay Devgan made the biggest announcement of De De Pyaar De sequel! Ajay Devgan made the biggest announcement, this superhit film will have a sequel!

Ajay Devgan is amazing in every character

It has been said that Ajay Devgan does wonders in every character and something similar he got to see in SS Rajamouli’s film RRR. Now what kind of story unfolds in De De Pyaar De, only time will tell.

interesting projects

Rakul Preet Singh has some interesting projects in the pipeline including Chhatriwali, Doctor Ji, Mission Cinderella and Thank God. On the other hand, Ajay will next be seen in the film Maidan which will release later this year.

Fans are expecting a lot

Fans are also expecting a lot about this film and they say that the film can prove to be a superhit. The kind of character Ajay Devgan played in ‘De De Pyaar’ has not been seen enough before.

shooting continuously

The kind of film Ajay Devgan has done has been fantastic. In the coming time, he will be a part of many amazing films and for this he is shooting continuously.