Ajay Devgan to release Runway 34 on Eid 2022? Film also have Salman Khan connection! Ajay Devgan to release Runway 34 on Eid 2022? Salman Khan connection also came to the fore!

Trailer edit work has also started, so Runway 34 is not going to be delayed at all. But the shocking news is coming that the film has a strong Salman Khan connection with the Eid release. It is learned that Ajay Devgan has comfortably spoken to Salman Khan for the release of the film on Eid.

Salman Khan blasts with his films on Eid

Because everyone knows that on Eid, Salman Khan explodes with his films. Salman Khan has made it clear to Ajay Devgan that none of his films are for release and Devgan announced the date only after mutual discussion.

Eid 2022

Since then the fans are waiting for Eid 2022 to be in the name of Ajay Devgan. Earlier there were reports that Salman Khan is not releasing the film this Eid because Shahrukh Khan’s Pathan is releasing.

tiger 3

But Pathan will take some more time to complete now. After Shahrukh Khan’s Pathan, Salman Khan film Tiger 3 will be released as both are made under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

ready to earn a lot

It is certain that Ajay Devgan will benefit from this and the film is ready to earn a lot on Eid.