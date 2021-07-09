Ajay Devgan To Salman Khan Break Their No Kissing Policy

New Delhi. Bollywood stars work hard to make films a hit. It is often seen that seeing the demand of the story of the film, he has to do something similar on the big screen. which they do not like. Like kissing onscreen. There are many actresses in Bollywood who did not do kissing scenes with actresses for many years from their initial film career, but later they had to break their policy by going beyond their terms. Today we are going to tell you about some such superstars of Bollywood.

Salman Khan

Recently Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ was released. For the first time in this film, Salman Khan was seen kissing an actress. In the film, Salman Khan kissed actress Disha Patani. This scene of the film grabbed all the limelight. With this, Salman broke his vow not to kiss on the big screen after years.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgan’s name is also included in this list. Often in films, Ajay Devgan has been seen doing vigorous action or full on comedy. But when Ajay’s film ‘Shivaay’ came, he was seen kissing the foreign actress in it. By the way, let us tell you that Ajay Devgan is known only because of not doing obscene scenes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Even before appearing in films, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had sworn that she would not kiss any hero. It is said that the clause of kissing scene was kept in Bebo’s contract. But when the film ‘Ki & Ka’ was released, Kareena’s kiss scene clause was broken. In this film, Kareena was seen kissing Arjun.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan is also known as the Romance King in Bollywood, but Shahrukh also had a condition that he would not kiss any heroine on the big screen. This clause of Shahrukh was broken in the film ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’. Shahrukh was seen kissing Katrina Kaif in the film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai also avoids doing intimate scenes on the big screen. When Aishwarya married actor Abhishek Bachchan, she swore that she would not kiss any actor onscreen. But Aishwarya’s rule was broken in the film ‘Dhoom 2’. Aishwarya kissed actor Hrithik Roshan in the film. On which there was a lot of uproar.