Entertainment

Ajay Devgan will blast Gangubai Kathiawadi as ‘Rahim Lala’, powerful video surfaced! Ajay Devgan will blast Gangubai Kathiawadi as ‘Rahim Lala’

24 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin

Ajay Devgan will blast Gangubai Kathiawadi as ‘Rahim Lala’, powerful video surfaced! Ajay Devgan will blast Gangubai Kathiawadi as ‘Rahim Lala’

breadcrumb

News

oi-Salman Khan

,

Superstar Ajay Devgan is currently in discussion about the film Gangubai Kathiawadi where he will be seen opposite actress Alia Bhatt. At this time a trailer of Ajay Devgan’s character has been released which is being liked a lot. In this film, Ajay Devgan is playing the role of Rahim Lala, who was a big mafia of that time. It was Rahim who made Gangubai big. Alia Bhatt shared a video introducing Rahim Lala and wrote,

On the wedding anniversary of parents, Priyanka Chopra remembers 'Papa', shared a lovely picture!On the wedding anniversary of parents, Priyanka Chopra remembers ‘Papa’, shared a lovely picture!

“Rahim Lala, the king of Bombay, is coming in 6 days. Gangubai Kathiawadi will be in theaters on February 25.” Fans are constantly commenting on social media after this look surfaced and they say that the film is going to be great.

Ajay Devgn, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been the subject of much discussion ever since the trailer of his film Gangubai Kathiawadi was released. Many times its release date has been changed due to corona virus and it is being said that this time the film is ready to make a big bang.

Let us tell you that Alia Bhatt is a great actress and she has got her work done in many films. Alia Bhatt is playing the main character of Gangubai Kathiawadi in this film.

While Ajay Devgan is being told in the guest role. The songs of this film are also coming out one by one. On the workfront, Ajay Devgan is in discussion about many films, including RRR.

  • aamir akshay ajay tiger 1645170100

    6 biggest box office clashes of 2022 including Aamir Khan vs Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan vs Tiger Shroff

  • ajay devgn boney kapoor 1645156145

    ‘Maidan will be the landmark film of Ajay Devgan’s career, he has given his best performance’ – Boney Kapoor

  • drishyam2 1645073023

    Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ shoot begins, first look from the film with Shriya Saran out of the sets – DETAILS

  • ajay devgn4 1645068316

    Ajay Devgan’s reaction on the box office comparison of Bollywood VS South films – ‘First came Suryavanshi’

  • bappi lahiri 1644987270

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and other celebs express deep grief over the demise of veteran singer-composer

  • ajay 1644834667

    Fans wait for Singham 3 is over, Ajay Devgan’s tremendous video, so what will be announced soon!

  • ajayrudra1 1644828941

    The stormy trailer of ‘Rudra – The Age of Darkness’, Ajay Devgan said – the most challenging, not seen before

  • ajay devgn laxmii 1644811334

    Not Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan was the first choice for the film ‘Lakshmi’, but the film was rejected – know the reason here

  • heropanti2 1644658384

    Tiger Shroff to clash with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’, ‘Heropanti 2’ to release on April 29

  • pushpa beats tanhaji 1644208293

    Pushpa (Hindi) Box Office – Allu Arjun’s film breaks Ajay Devgan’s Tanhaji’s bumper record in the seventh week!

  • runway 34 film triple clash 1643992543

    Ajay Devgan confirms: Runway 34 will come on Eid, will have a triple clash with Tiger Shroff – Chiranjeevi – Ram Charan

  • ajaydevgngangubaikathiawadi 1643872977

    Ajay Devgan’s first look from ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ revealed, strong trailer to be released tomorrow!

english summary

Bollywood Superstar Ajay Devgan will blast Gangubai Kathiawadi as ‘Rahim Lala’, powerful video surfaced! take a look.

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 13:40 [IST]


#Ajay #Devgan #blast #Gangubai #Kathiawadi #Rahim #Lala #powerful #video #surfaced #Ajay #Devgan #blast #Gangubai #Kathiawadi #Rahim #Lala

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  CM Yogi Adityanath Epic Reply to Anjana Om Kashyap As She Said On The Question On Unemployement Ram Mandir Is Not Answer

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment