Ajay Devgan will blast Gangubai Kathiawadi as ‘Rahim Lala’, powerful video surfaced! Ajay Devgan will blast Gangubai Kathiawadi as ‘Rahim Lala’

Superstar Ajay Devgan is currently in discussion about the film Gangubai Kathiawadi where he will be seen opposite actress Alia Bhatt. At this time a trailer of Ajay Devgan’s character has been released which is being liked a lot. In this film, Ajay Devgan is playing the role of Rahim Lala, who was a big mafia of that time. It was Rahim who made Gangubai big. Alia Bhatt shared a video introducing Rahim Lala and wrote,

“Rahim Lala, the king of Bombay, is coming in 6 days. Gangubai Kathiawadi will be in theaters on February 25.” Fans are constantly commenting on social media after this look surfaced and they say that the film is going to be great.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been the subject of much discussion ever since the trailer of his film Gangubai Kathiawadi was released. Many times its release date has been changed due to corona virus and it is being said that this time the film is ready to make a big bang.

Let us tell you that Alia Bhatt is a great actress and she has got her work done in many films. Alia Bhatt is playing the main character of Gangubai Kathiawadi in this film.

While Ajay Devgan is being told in the guest role. The songs of this film are also coming out one by one. On the workfront, Ajay Devgan is in discussion about many films, including RRR.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 13:40 [IST]