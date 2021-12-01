Ajay Devgan’s daughter had gone out with friends at night, the actor waited for the whole night, Kajol narrated the story

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan has worked in many superhit films in his career. Ajay Devgan married actress Kajol in the year 1999 at the peak of his career. The two met during the shooting of a film. Kajol’s reaction to Ajay Devgan during the first meeting was a bit different. But gradually both came closer and today both are counted among the power couples of Bollywood.

Ajay and Kajol have two children Nasa Devgan and Yug Devgan. Recently, both Kajol had a conversation with Twinkle Khanna at the famous Maratha Mandir Theater in Mumbai. He has also shared its video on YouTube. Now Kajol’s fans are constantly sharing this interview. Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna asked Kajol how she shares her duties and expenses with Ajay.

Kajol had said in response to this, ‘I want to tell here that Ajay really helps me a lot and he is very calm too. That is, if I have to get up at 7 in the morning for Yug’s school, half the time he gets up and sits with him. He has breakfast with her and sends himself to school. I don’t have to get up everyday. Now, if he is working out, he even sits with her in class. Overall Ajay is absolutely perfect and spends full time with his kids and also helps in every way.

Describing Nasa Devgan, Kajol had said, ‘If she ever goes out of the house during the night, then he waits for her. He even opens the gate when he comes. He is the only one in our house to do all this. At one point, we sent NASA to a boarding school in Singapore. Although initially we did not believe in it. Twinkle Khanna also agrees on Kajol’s words. She says, ‘We have to be like this. Because people of other gender should not look like aliens.