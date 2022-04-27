Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Naam’ to release after 18 years, Anees Bazmee’s action thriller announced! Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Naam’ to release after 18 years

Shooting has been done in Switzerland and Mumbai

The film has been shot in Switzerland and Mumbai. The film is Bazmee’s fourth film with Ajay after ‘Hulchal’, ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’ and ‘Deewangi’. Komal Nahta has given complete information about this film in a tweet.

Tweet by Komal Nahta

He wrote, “BazmeeAnees directed by Ajay Devgn #Naam is all set for summer release. It is a suspenseful psychological thriller where the audience will enjoy the action packed youthful look of the actor. Production of the film #RoongtaEntertainment. Produced by #AjayDevgan #AneesBazmee #AnilRoongta”

Sameera Reddy and Bhumika Chawla

Talking about the lead actress, Sameera Reddy and Bhumika Chawla are going to be seen in it. Talking about the work front, Ajay Devgan is promoting ‘Runway 34’ these days.

Runway 34 will come on Eid

This film of Ajay Devgan will be released on this Eid. Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet are going to be seen with him in this film.

Trailer is already released

The great trailer of the film has already been released. If fans are to be believed, Ajay Devgan is going to be seen blasting many great films in the coming time.