Ajay Devgan’s first look from ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ revealed, trailer to be released tomorrow! Ajay Devgan’s first look from ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ revealed

being greatly appreciated

This look of Alia Bhatt is getting a lot of praise on social media. Alia has already presented a sample of her stellar performance in the teaser videos of the film. Alia is working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time.

Sharing his look, Ajay Devgan writes .. We are coming to make four moons with our identity. The trailer will release tomorrow and Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on February 25.

Release postponed several times due to Corona

Due to Kovid 19, the release of the film has been postponed many times. Fans hope that on February 25, finally, this film of Alia will be able to see in theaters. There is a tremendous buzz about this film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

mafia queen of mumbai

The film is based on a chapter from author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queen of Mumbai Queen. Alia is playing the role of Gangubai who was the most powerful woman in 1960’s red light area Kamathipura in Mumbai.

Journey from running the kotha to becoming the leader of Kamathipura

The movie will show Gangubai’s journey from running a kotha to becoming the leader of Kamathipura. Apart from Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan will be seen in an important role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The makers have not yet revealed the look of Ajay Devgan.