Ajay Devgan’s Maidan will also be dubbed in Bengali language and will be released! Big news from Ajay Devgan’s Maidan, the film will also be dubbed in Bengali language and will be released!

Ajay Devgan's Maidan will also be dubbed in Bengali language and will be released!

11 seconds ago
At current, consideration is being paid in the film business that if a film is made, it ought to be launched in many languages. That is the motive why many movies are dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and then get an awesome response from the makers as the film is well accessible to the individuals of each language. If you’re instructed that the business is now shifting in the direction of that language too,

How will be your response to movies that weren’t dubbed but? Truly we’re speaking about the Bengali language, in the direction of which the makers are seen shifting.

Based on a report printed in Mid Day, the makers of Maidan starring Ajay Devgn are planning to launch the film in Bengali as properly given the indisputable fact that Kolkata is the heart of Indian soccer.

Since then there are stories that Bengali followers are very pleased and are about to make an enormous bang. Speaking about this film, it’s utterly primarily based on soccer and Ajay Devgan will be proven as Syed Abdul Rahim, a soccer coach.

Everybody is aware of that there’s a lot of ardour for soccer in many components of the nation and Bengal is one among them. In such a scenario, the makers have thought that the film ought to be taken near the coronary heart of each Bengali in order that the film can earn lots from Bengal. Considerably, this will be the first such film of Ajay Devgan which will be dubbed in Bengali and will be launched immediately in theatres.

Bollywood Famous person Ajay Devgan’s Maidan will also be dubbed in Bengali language and will be launched! Learn the particulars.

Story first printed: Friday, January 21, 2022, 11:15 [IST]

