Ajay Devgan’s reply on Kicha Sudeep’s controversial statement, says ‘Hindi is our national language’

Superstar Ajay Devgan is in a lot of discussion right now and the reason for this is also that he has given a reply to Kannada superstar Kicha Sudeep. In fact, recently Kicha Sudeep had said something about the Hindi language, after which the controversy has come to the fore. Hindi speaking people say that Kicha Sudeep should not have made such a statement. These controversial statements are now in discussion. Actually Kicha Sudeep had said that..

“Hindi is no longer the national language. Bollywood is struggling to make Pan India films, while the South industry has already been successful. ”Kiccha Sudeep made such a statement after the success of KGF Chapter 2.

Everyone knows that KGF is a Kannada film. After this statement of Kicha Sudeep, superstar Ajay Devgan has given a befitting reply to him. Tagging Kicha Sudeep, he wrote that ..

“@KicchaSudeep my brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man .”

After this, the fans of Ajay Devgan have also come in his support. However, no reply has been given to Ajay Devgan from Kicha Sudeep. However, now it remains to be seen what Kannada superstars respond to. This is not a dispute about Hindi and other languages, but it is seen many times.

According to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi?

Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language.

Jan Gan Man . — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)



April 27, 2022

