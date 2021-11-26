Ajay Devgn all set for a blockbuster year, 5 films releasing in first 7 months of 2022 | Ajay Devgan is ready for blockbuster year, 5 films releasing back to back in 7 months
RRR
Release date – 7 January
Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s next big budget film RRR will feature Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt along with Ramcharan and Jr NTR. According to the reports, Ajay Devgan’s role in the film is only 10 minutes, but very strong.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Release date – February 18
At the same time, Ajay Devgan is going to be seen playing a cameo but important role in Alia Bhatt starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi. His role in the film is of 20 minutes.
Mayday
Release date- 29 April
Directed by Ajay Devgan, May Day will be a thriller drama film starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film is releasing on the occasion of Eid.
Field
Release date – June 3
This film based on Syed Abdul Rahim is directed by Amit Sharma, who has given a superhit film like Badhaai Ho in 2018. Priyamani will be seen opposite Ajay Devgan in the film. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on June 3.
thank god
Release date – July 29
‘Thank God’ will be a light hearted comedy film. Siddharth is playing the role of a police officer in the film. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Yash Shah. At the same time, if sources are to be believed, Ajay Devgan is playing the role of God i.e. God in the film.
Rudra – The Age of Darkness
Apart from all these films, Ajay Devgn will be making his digital debut with Disney Hotstar’s web series Rudra – The Age of Darkness. Esha Deol will be seen with Ajay Devgan in the series. At present, its release date is not fixed.
