Ajay Devgn all set for a blockbuster year, 5 films releasing in first 7 months of 2022 | Ajay Devgan is ready for blockbuster year, 5 films releasing back to back in 7 months

RRR

Release date – 7 January

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s next big budget film RRR will feature Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt along with Ramcharan and Jr NTR. According to the reports, Ajay Devgan’s role in the film is only 10 minutes, but very strong.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Release date – February 18

At the same time, Ajay Devgan is going to be seen playing a cameo but important role in Alia Bhatt starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi. His role in the film is of 20 minutes.

Mayday

Release date- 29 April

Directed by Ajay Devgan, May Day will be a thriller drama film starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film is releasing on the occasion of Eid.

Field

Release date – June 3

This film based on Syed Abdul Rahim is directed by Amit Sharma, who has given a superhit film like Badhaai Ho in 2018. Priyamani will be seen opposite Ajay Devgan in the film. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on June 3.

thank god

Release date – July 29

‘Thank God’ will be a light hearted comedy film. Siddharth is playing the role of a police officer in the film. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Yash Shah. At the same time, if sources are to be believed, Ajay Devgan is playing the role of God i.e. God in the film.

