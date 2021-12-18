Ajay Devgn and Boman Irani wrap up film ‘Runway 34’, announced with a funny on-set video | Ajay Devgan wraps up the shooting of the film ‘Runway 34’, announced with a funny video, came with the whole team

based on true events

The story of the film is based on the true incident of 2015, when a Doha- Kochi flight was saved from a horrific accident due to poor visibility, and was diverted to another airport in South India.

Shooting in Mumbai and Hyderabad

The film was shot at Ramoji Filmcity in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The production design of the plane and the pilot room was done by National Award winner Sabu Cyril of ‘Bahubali’ fame. Around 80 to 90 artists were cast from different states. He will be seen as a passenger on the plane.

movie characters

If reports are to be believed, Boman Irani is playing the role of a lawyer in the court. Rakul Preet Singh is in the role of co-pilot of Ajay Devgan in this. Akanksha Singh is Ajay Devgan’s wife, while Angira Dhar plays the aspiring model.

Ajay Devgan’s direction

Ajay Devgan has previously directed films like ‘U Me Aur Hum’ and ‘Shivaay’ and was the lead actor in both these films. Now both of them will be seen playing the responsibility in ‘Runway 34’ too.

Coming together after 7 years

At the same time, Ajay Devgan and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in films like ‘Major Saab’, ‘Khaki’, ‘Satyagraha’, ‘Hindustan Ki Kasam’ and ‘Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahi’. At the same time, now after almost 7 years, they are coming together.

