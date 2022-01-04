Entertainment

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa glamorous bold photo viral on internet. Ajay Devgan- Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan’s glamorous bold photo goes viral on the internet

45 seconds ago
by admin
nysa devgan photo

Where you will not be able to take your eyes off seeing the style of Nysa Devgan in red dress with your friends with black and red dress. These days Nysa Devgan is also being counted as star kids.

Stylish photo of Nysa Devgan

Like mother Kajol and father Ajay Devgan, it is not clear whether Nysa Devgan is interested in films or not. At present, Nysa Devgan’s entire focus is on her studies.

Nysa Devgan away from media limelight

Nysa Devgan is studying International Hospitality at the Glyon Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. Earlier she has completed her school from Singapore. Nysa Devgan, like the rest of the star kids, prefers to stay away from the media limelight.

glamorous photos of nysa devgan

Many times Nysa Devgan has also been trolled fiercely on her look. On which Ajay Devgan has also expressed his displeasure in an interview. Nysa Devgan is close to both her mother and father. As told by Kajol that Ajay Devgan is very close to his daughter. Ajay Devgan likes to spend more time with his daughter and son in his free time.

