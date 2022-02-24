Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff will make up for the lack of Salman!

Akshay Kumar has written his name for Holi-Diwali this year. No film of Salman is releasing on Eid, so two action heroes have replaced him. On one hand, Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Runway 34’ is releasing, on the other hand Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’. That is, the audience will get to see the clash of two action heroes on Eid this year. Will these two heroes together make up for the lack of Salman? Will the audience waiting for Salman Khan’s films on Eid throng the theaters to watch the films of these two heroes? The answers to these questions will be available on April 29.

It is generally believed that Salman Khan on Eid, Shah Rukh Khan on Diwali and Aamir Khan on Christmas prefer to release their films. There is no Salman film releasing on Eid this year, so it has been announced to release Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’ along with Ajay Devgan’s ‘Runway 34’ on Eid. Ajay is said to have interacted with Salman before the release of his film on Eid. When Salman said that none of his films were releasing on Eid this year, Ajay Devgn announced his ‘Runway 34’ release on April 29. On Eid, he will clash with Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, produced by Salman Khan’s best friend Sajid Nadiadwala.

Festivals like Diwali or Eid are important in terms of cinema business because the films released on these festivals have rained money on the producers. Since 2009, Salman Khan has been releasing his films every year on Eid, which did a business of 200 to 900 crores. This trend started in 2009 with ‘Wanted’. After this, every year Eid was written as if in the name of Salman.

‘Dabangg’ in 2010, ‘Bodyguard’ in 2011, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ in 2012, ‘Kick’ in 2014, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ in 2015, ‘Sultan’ in 2016, ‘Tubelight’ in 2017, ‘Race’ in 2018. , ‘India’ in 2019, theaters closed in 2020 due to Corona. Salman’s ‘Radhe’ released simultaneously on Eid in 2021 on Eid and its failure caused a major setback to Salman Khan on Eid for the first time. This year Khan does not have any films to give to his fans on Eid. So Ajay Devgan is going to release ‘Runway 34’ on Eid. Ajay will clash with Tiger Shroff, who is known to be an action hero and has a growing fan base.

However, competition at the box office is not a new thing for Ajay. In 1991, he stepped on two moving motorcycles with ‘Phool Aur Kante’ on-screen and was up against then-established hero Anil Kapoor’s ‘Lamhe’. Ajay’s ‘Phool Aur Kante’, which was coming on screen for the first time as compared to ‘Lamhe’, was believed that Lamhe would trample him. But the opposite happened. While ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ thronged the audience to watch ‘Phool Aur Kaante’, ‘Lamhe’ failed miserably. ‘Phool Aur Kaante’, made in three crores, raised four times i.e. 12 crores and with this Bollywood got an action hero in the form of Ajay Devgan.

This year on Eid, this action hero is competing with Tiger Shroff, whose youth are crazy about dance and action. But will these two be able to meet Salman’s deficiency together, the answer will be given only on April 29.